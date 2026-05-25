Odisha CM visits industrial units in Khurda, stresses focus on workers’ welfare

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is fully committed for large-scale job creation, local employment and technology-led industrialisation in the state, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during his visit to two industrial units in Khurda district on Sunday.
On the day, Majhi visited the garment manufacturing unit of Trimetro Garments India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based apparel giant Epic Group, at Kalibeti, and defence technology company Anadrone Systems at Khurda Industrial Estate.
At the Trimetro Garments facility, the chief minister directly interacted with the workers and reviewed production operations and workplace conditions. He stressed that the state government is prioritising workers’ welfare and industrial infrastructure, particularly for women employees.
A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, built with an investment of Rs 376 crore, the unit has generated employment for nearly 7,000 people, most of whom are women.
The chief minister announced plans for modern hostel facility and EV bus services to ensure safer and environmentally sustainable transportation for workers in industrial clusters. “Our youth will no longer be compelled to leave Odisha in search of livelihood opportunities,” Majhi said adding, the government’s focus is to create dignified employment opportunities within the state through rapid industrial expansion.
The Trimetro facility manufactures apparel for global fashion brand Uniqlo and marks Epic Group’s first manufacturing venture in India. The project was inaugurated less than a year after its foundation stone was laid in April 2025, which officials cited as evidence of faster industrial project execution under the current administration.
Delighted to have the chief minister among them, the employees said it was due to the state government’s industry-friendly and employment-oriented initiatives that they no longer have to migrate to other states in search of livelihood. They expressed pride and satisfaction in becoming self-reliant while staying in the state.
During his visit to Anadrone Systems at Mundaamba in Jankia block, Majhi reviewed advanced defence and drone systems, including aerial targets, launchers, ground support equipment and ground stations.
He congratulated the company and its CEO Anant Balotia for the success of drone technologies deployed during ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying Odisha’s growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and drone technology were a matter of pride for the state.
The chief minister further assured the company of full government support for future expansion projects, stating that Odisha aims to emerge as a major hub for advanced manufacturing, defence technology and ancillary industries.
Senior state officials, including additional chief secretary Hemant Sharma and Khurda MLA Prashanta Jagdev, accompanied the chief minister during the industrial visits.