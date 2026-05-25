Odisha: Woman beaten up by in-laws for giving birth to twin girls

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up mercilessly by her in-laws for giving birth to twin girls. The incident occurred at Pashulunda village under Mahanga police limits on Friday night.

The victim is 22-year-old Parbati Jena. The matter came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media on Saturday. As per sources, on the night of the incident, Parbati’s father-in-law Samulya Jena, mother-in-law Manjulata and sister-in-law Barsharani allegedly picked up a quarrel with her for giving birth to twin girls.

The situation soon turned ugly following which the trio dragged her out of the house and mercilessly assaulted her while asking why she delivered twin girls and who would bear the expenditure towards their upbringing.

When Parbati’s husband Chandra Sekhar Jena (23) intervened, the accused allegedly assaulted him too following which they threw the couple out of the house. On being informed about the incident, Parbati’s father Ajay Jena and brother Dhaneswar Jena reached their house. However, her in-laws asked them to take the couple and the babies along with them further threatening to kill them if the latter continued to live in their house.

Mahanga police have registered a case in the connection. However, the accused are absconding.