Odisha's pollution control board flags violations in fly ash disposal, issues notice to OPGC

SAMBALPUR: The state pollution control board has issued a show-cause notice to Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC), citing complaints of unauthorised disposal of fly ash in parts of Sambalpur district.

Flagging violations in transportation and monitoring of fly ash, the regional office of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in Sambalpur has directed the company to submit details of its disposal practices and warned of legal action, including environmental compensation, for non-compliance.

Issued by OSPCB regional officer SN Nanda on May 22, the notice states that the Board has received multiple complaints and field-level reports regarding unauthorised transportation and dumping of fly ash generated from OPGC plant at various locations in Sambalpur district, particularly in Rengali area.

According to the Board, vehicles engaged in transporting fly ash for road-filling projects and brick manufacturing units were allegedly shown on paper as travelling to distant destinations. However, instead of reaching designated utilisation sites, the ash was reportedly being dumped at nearby locations in order to reduce transportation costs.

The board also observed that vehicles involved in fly ash transportation were not equipped with GPS tracking systems and real-time tracking data was not being shared with the pollution watchdog.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the OSPCB directed OPGC to submit within seven days a detailed report containing the quantity of fly ash generated and dispatched during the last three months, details of authorised end-users, their locations and contact information, and particulars of all vehicles engaged in transportation of fly ash.