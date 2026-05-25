Odisha's pollution control board flags violations in fly ash disposal, issues notice to OPGC

SAMBALPUR: The state pollution control board has issued a show-cause notice to Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC), citing complaints of unauthorised disposal of fly ash in parts of Sambalpur district.
Flagging violations in transportation and monitoring of fly ash, the regional office of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in Sambalpur has directed the company to submit details of its disposal practices and warned of legal action, including environmental compensation, for non-compliance.
Issued by OSPCB regional officer SN Nanda on May 22, the notice states that the Board has received multiple complaints and field-level reports regarding unauthorised transportation and dumping of fly ash generated from OPGC plant at various locations in Sambalpur district, particularly in Rengali area.
According to the Board, vehicles engaged in transporting fly ash for road-filling projects and brick manufacturing units were allegedly shown on paper as travelling to distant destinations. However, instead of reaching designated utilisation sites, the ash was reportedly being dumped at nearby locations in order to reduce transportation costs.
The board also observed that vehicles involved in fly ash transportation were not equipped with GPS tracking systems and real-time tracking data was not being shared with the pollution watchdog.
Taking serious note of the allegations, the OSPCB directed OPGC to submit within seven days a detailed report containing the quantity of fly ash generated and dispatched during the last three months, details of authorised end-users, their locations and contact information, and particulars of all vehicles engaged in transportation of fly ash.
The company was also instructed to ensure installation of GPS tracking systems in all transport vehicles and provide the Board access to real-time tracking data. The OSPCB directed the company to immediately stop all unauthorised dumping activities, ensure strict compliance with prescribed fly ash utilisation norms and establish a robust monitoring mechanism for transportation and end-use of fly ash backed by proper documentation and verification procedures.
In another significant direction, the Board also asked the company to switch from open dumpers to closed containers or bulkers for fly ash transportation. The company was additionally advised to explore alternative transportation routes and avoid using roads in Sambalpur district if adequate measures are not implemented to prevent leakage and spillage of fly ash during transit.
Warning of stringent consequences, the OSPCB said failure to comply with its directions would invite action under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, including imposition of environmental compensation and initiation of legal proceedings without further communication.
The notice follows an earlier directive issued by the OSPCB on April 23, mandating all thermal power plants in Odisha to register on the Fly Ash Monitoring Mobile Application for real-time tracking and prevention of illegal dumping.