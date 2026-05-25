Phulbani medical college in Odisha faces shortage of doctors and key facilities within a year of launch

PHULBANI: Barely a year after its inauguration, the Phulbani medical college and hospital is facing mounting criticism for the lack of essential healthcare infrastructure and an acute shortage of doctors, prompting concern among residents of Kandhamal district.

The MCH was inaugurated on June 7, 2025 by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi with an aim to provide better healthcare to the people of the district. However, the institution has failed to meet the expectations, with patients and residents alleging a lack of several critical healthcare facilities including MRI and CT scan services, trauma care, and burn care units.

Due to the absence of advanced diagnostic and emergency services, many patients are being reportedly referred to hospitals in Berhampur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, and Bhubaneswar for better treatment. Sources said the hospital currently has only one ultrasound machine, which is being used exclusively for pregnant women, creating difficulties for other patients.

Besides, a dedicated campus built for the MCH on the outskirts of Phulbani town is yet to be made operational. Currently, the institution operates from Kandhamal district headquarters hospital, sharing facilities and resources.