Phulbani medical college in Odisha faces shortage of doctors and key facilities within a year of launch

PHULBANI: Barely a year after its inauguration, the Phulbani medical college and hospital is facing mounting criticism for the lack of essential healthcare infrastructure and an acute shortage of doctors, prompting concern among residents of Kandhamal district.
The MCH was inaugurated on June 7, 2025 by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi with an aim to provide better healthcare to the people of the district. However, the institution has failed to meet the expectations, with patients and residents alleging a lack of several critical healthcare facilities including MRI and CT scan services, trauma care, and burn care units.
Due to the absence of advanced diagnostic and emergency services, many patients are being reportedly referred to hospitals in Berhampur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, and Bhubaneswar for better treatment. Sources said the hospital currently has only one ultrasound machine, which is being used exclusively for pregnant women, creating difficulties for other patients.
Besides, a dedicated campus built for the MCH on the outskirts of Phulbani town is yet to be made operational. Currently, the institution operates from Kandhamal district headquarters hospital, sharing facilities and resources.
The situation has also worsened reportedly due to shortage of doctors and administrative lapses. The post of chief district medical officer (CDMO) at the DHH has remained vacant for the past three months, affecting supervision of healthcare services. Sources said about 120 doctors have been posted at the medical college exclusively for academic purposes, while only 38 are currently working at the DHH despite the 134 sanctioned posts. Allegations have also surfaced that poor coordination between the medical college administration and DHH authorities has adversely affected healthcare delivery.
Furthermore, some doctors and staff members of the medical college are allegedly adjusting leave among themselves without obtaining formal government approval, thereby taking advantage of the administrative vacuum. Dean of the MCH Dr Narendra Behera said he was unaware of any such irregularity and assured that the matter would be examined.
Residents of the district urged the state government to immediately fill the vacant doctor posts, strengthen administrative monitoring, and provide essential life-saving facilities to ensure access to proper healthcare services for the people of Kandhamal.
Emergency Situation
MCH currently operating from Kandhamal DHH
Patients allege lack of MRI, CT scan services, trauma care and burn care units
Hospital has only one ultrasound machine
38 doctors working at DHH despite 134 sanctioned posts
CDMO post vacant for the past three months