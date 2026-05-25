Senior BJD leader Debashish Samantaray resigns from party and Rajya Sabha ahead of expected move to BJP

Replying to questions, Samantaray indicated that he is likely to join the BJP very soon. “But I cannot say whether it will be in the evening or tomorrow,” he added. Asked whether he is also likely to be renominated to the Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket, Samantaray said he has been assured in this regard. This was the case with Mamata Mohanta and Sujeet Kumar, who had resigned from their Rajya Sabha seats while serving as BJD members, joined the BJP, and were successfully re-elected to the Upper House on a BJP ticket.

Samantaray came down heavily on the former private secretary of Naveen Patnaik, VK Pandian, for keeping him away from the BJD president. “Pandian is still running the BJD. He did not allow me to meet the party president for the last one year to discuss organisational matters as I was unhappy over the manner in which the BJD was being run. But I was not allowed to meet him. The party has been completely hijacked by him,” he added.

The senior leader also lashed out at Pandian and the coterie around him over the Biju-Naveen Trust, officially known as the Biju-Naveen Inspirational Foundation (BNIF). The property of Biju Patnaik at Aurangzeb Road, New Delhi has been transferred to the trust, he said, adding that he had opposed this from the very beginning. “Naveen babu said Pandian is not my successor, but gifted him the property of Biju Patnaik,” he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick and BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Samantaray had no contribution to the BJD for the last four years. His resignation will have no impact on the BJD, they said, adding that Samantaray is going to join the BJP to protect his business interests.