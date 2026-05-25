Things fall apart in Odisha, Majhi govt struggles to hold

With less than three weeks to go for the second anniversary of the first BJP government in Odisha, the biggest challenge before Majhi today is not the Opposition. It is the fast eroding sense of public safety and a growing perception that the government lacks both urgency and resolve to tackle crime with a strong hand. Over the past few weeks, the chief minister has repeatedly directed DGP YB Khurania to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the state. But the very fact that the chief minister has to publicly remind the police chief to uphold the rule of law speaks volumes about the gravity of the situation. Mob lynchings, daylight murders, gang wars, criminals running amok and street violence don’t bode well for an administration that has sought to build its political narrative around good governance and Vikash.

Governments can survive economic crisis, take on political attacks but the perception that a state of lawlessness has set in, can be a difficult battle. Odisha appears to be headed towards that zone. Around the time Majhi was courting industrialists to invest in Odisha in Gujarat, not only the state but also the whole nation was shaken by a horrifying mob lynching of the railway constable on Bhubaneswar outskirts. Footprints of similar crimes are now plastered all over the place – in the streets of Berhampur, in Puri’s Kanas, Cuttack’s Maniabandha, Mayurbhanj’s Tiring, Rayagada, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts. In fact, Ganjam has become a crime template: from the horrendous Gopalpur gang rape in June last year to the sensational murder of lawyer and BJP leader Pitabas Panda to abduction and murder of a realtor in Sorada last month. This, despite having two police districts in one revenue district.