36-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Erasama area of Jagatsinghpur district.

Police said accused Prasanjit Maity was nabbed from a village in Jankia of Khurda district. Prasanjit’s brother Pratap Maity (42) was also arrested for allegedly harbouring him despite being aware of his crime.

Sources said Prasanjit’s wife Minarani Maity (33) had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband physically assaulted her and their 12-year-old daughter frequently.

On April 27, he flew into rage after finding their daughter talking to someone on the mobile phone and physically assaulted her. Taking advantage of Minarani’s absence from the house, the accused approached the girl under the pretext of applying oil on her body to relieve the pain which she was experiencing after the beating. Subsequently, he allegedly undressed the girl and sexually assaulted her.

Minarani claimed that due to fear, shock and mental trauma, her daughter initially remained silent. Subsequently, she disclosed the entire incident before her. Minarani then took up the matter with the village elders following which a meeting was convened. During the meeting, the girl narrated her ordeal before the villagers. On being confronted with the allegations, Prasanjit fled the spot and absconded, she said.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint in Erasama police station basing on which a case was registered under sections 65(2) and 351(3) of the BNS and section 4 of the POCSO Act.