CM Majhi meets PM Modi, invites him to government’s second anniversary event

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on key issues relating to Odisha’s development agenda and the progress made by the state government in infrastructure, investment promotion and public welfare.

Majhi, who is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, apprised the prime minister about the progress of infrastructure projects, enhancement of investment and implementation of major schemes of both the Centre and the state. He also invited Modi to attend the second anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in Odisha, scheduled around June 12.

In a post on X after the meeting, Majhi said he had a detailed discussion with the prime minister on Odisha’s growth priorities and thanked him for his continued support and guidance. “Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed the strategic acceleration of Odisha’s infrastructure development, enhancement of investment opportunities and implementation of key public welfare initiatives,” the chief minister said.

“Also extended a cordial invitation to him for the celebration marking two years of our government’s dedicated service to the people of Odisha,” he added.

Sources in the BJP said the chief minister is likely to meet Union Home minister Amit Shah and several ministers during his stay in the national capital to discuss key state-related issues and extend invitations for the anniversary event. Majhi may also meet senior BJP leaders and party functionaries in Delhi as part of organisational engagements.

Party sources indicated that the chief minister could be present during the induction of BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Debasis Samantaray in the BJP at the party’s national headquarters on Tuesday. The chief minister is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.