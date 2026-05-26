Dhanu Yatra archway collapses during storm in Odisha's Bargarh, two injured amid quality concerns

BARGARH: A prominent Dhanu Yatra archway at Thana chowk in Bargarh town collapsed during a norwester, leaving two persons injured and several vehicles damaged on Monday afternoon.

The injured are Ajit Kumbhar and Sanjay Kumbhar, two rickshaw pullers.

According to reports, strong winds along with heavy rain battered Bargarh town, causing widespread disruption and property damage. Amid the storm, the massive Dhanu Yatra gate erected at the busy Thana chowk suddenly crashed onto the road, triggering panic among residents and commuters in the area.

Ajit and Sanjay, who got trapped under the debris, were rescued immediately and shifted to the old district headquarters hospital. They were later shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Several vehicles parked near the gate were also damaged in the incident.

After receiving information, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched efforts to clear the debris. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage caused by the gate collapse.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked a controversy over the quality of construction of the archway. Chairperson of Bargarh Municipality Kalpana Majhi reportedly lodged a complaint with police, alleging substandard construction of the archway. She also sought legal action against the officials who supervised the construction work.

Bargarh MLA Aswini Sarangi too requested the district collector to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. The gate was reportedly built at a cost of over Rs 1 crore and inaugurated during Dhanu Yatra this year.

Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed assessment and examine the circumstances that led to the collapse of the structure.