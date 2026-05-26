IPL betting syndicate busted in Odisha's Brajrajnagar, eight held

JHARSUGUDA: In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, Jharsuguda police busted an organised IPL betting syndicate operating through online platforms in Brajrajnagar and arrested eight persons in the last 24 hours.
Police said based on reliable inputs about large-scale online cricket betting during IPL 2026, coordinated raids were carried out at multiple locations in Brajrajnagar area, leading to the detection of a syndicate allegedly running operations through digital platforms and mobile applications.
The accused were operating from rented houses using laptops, multiple smartphones, online betting applications and digital financial channels. They allegedly monitored live match scores and public betting trends in real time to facilitate illegal wagering on a commission basis.
While seven of the arrested persons are from Brajrajnagar, one belongs to Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district. During the raids, police seized over `5.09 lakh cash, two laptops, 41 mobile phones, two cars, multiple SIM cards and digital betting records.
Police said during investigation, it was found that the accused were continuously monitoring live match developments and betting trends through online cricket betting platforms like ‘Cricket Line Guru’ and operating on a commission-based structure. The syndicate allegedly lured people into online gambling activities with promises of quick profits and easy money.
Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said applications such as Cricket Line Guru, which are primarily designed to provide live cricket scores and match updates, are often misused by illegal betting syndicates to track ball-by-ball developments, odds movements and match trends in real time for unlawful betting activities.
“This syndicate too observed the match through the app and luring many local residents to bet money through both offline and online mode. Every bookie maintained a separate phone number for each customer. A detailed financial investigation and money-trail analysis have been launched. A manhunt is also on to nab two other accused who have absconded,” he said.
Police have so far identified transactions linked to the racket and frozen approximately Rs 3.7 lakh in various bank accounts as part of the crackdown.
Technical examination of seized digital devices, financial transactions and online communication channels is underway to identify the larger network and its beneficiaries.