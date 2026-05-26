IPL betting syndicate busted in Odisha's Brajrajnagar, eight held

JHARSUGUDA: In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, Jharsuguda police busted an organised IPL betting syndicate operating through online platforms in Brajrajnagar and arrested eight persons in the last 24 hours.

Police said based on reliable inputs about large-scale online cricket betting during IPL 2026, coordinated raids were carried out at multiple locations in Brajrajnagar area, leading to the detection of a syndicate allegedly running operations through digital platforms and mobile applications.

The accused were operating from rented houses using laptops, multiple smartphones, online betting applications and digital financial channels. They allegedly monitored live match scores and public betting trends in real time to facilitate illegal wagering on a commission basis.

While seven of the arrested persons are from Brajrajnagar, one belongs to Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district. During the raids, police seized over `5.09 lakh cash, two laptops, 41 mobile phones, two cars, multiple SIM cards and digital betting records.

Police said during investigation, it was found that the accused were continuously monitoring live match developments and betting trends through online cricket betting platforms like ‘Cricket Line Guru’ and operating on a commission-based structure. The syndicate allegedly lured people into online gambling activities with promises of quick profits and easy money.