Main accused in Berhampur sword attack injured in police encounter after arrest in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Hours after a 30-year-old man was brutally attacked with swords along a crowded road in Badabazar area, one of the two accused was nabbed following a shootout with police late in the night on Sunday.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said prime accused Jagannath Sahu (33) sustained bullet injuries to both his legs in the encounter with police. Another accused and Jagannath’s brother Balaram Sahu (35) is absconding.

On Sunday evening, Jagannath and Balaram reportedly assaulted Mangala Behera with swords in full public glare, leaving him critically injured. A video of the brutal attack went viral on social media, sparking outrage across the state.

The SP said after receiving information about the incident, police launched an investigation and swiftly arrested Jagannath. A police team took the accused to recover the weapon used in the crime. On reaching the spot, Jagannath allegedly hurled bombs at the police officers accompanying him. Police subsequently opened fire in self-defence, injuring the accused in both his legs.

Police said the attack on Mangala stemmed from past enmity. Both the victim and accused brothers are residents of Laxmi Nrusingha Sahi under Badabazar police limits. Mangala had reportedly hurled bombs at the house of Jagannath and Balaram about a month ago.