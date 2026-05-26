Normal life affected as heatwave grips Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: With temperatures soaring across the tribal-dominated Koraput district, large parts of Jeypore, Kotpad, Boipariguda, Kundra, Borigumma, Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Monday.

Several areas in the district recorded around 38 degrees Celsius during the daytime, while even the traditionally cooler and hilly regions such as Pottangi, Nandapur, Lamtaput and Dasmantpur witnessed temperatures touching 37 degrees Celsius, the season’s highest so far.

Residents said such prolonged and intense heatwave conditions had not been experienced in the district in the last one decade. The impact of the scorching weather was visible across both plains and hilly pockets for the last three days. Roads, marketplaces and national highways wore a deserted look after late morning as people avoided venturing outdoors amid the blistering heat.

Most shops, business establishments and roadside markets downed shutters after 11 am due to the unbearable weather condition. Attendance in government and private offices, and banks was also affected as people struggled to cope with the extreme heat.

Sources said hundreds of fish were found dead and floating in Khajuri bundh near Jeypore, allegedly due to rising temperature and depletion of dissolved oxygen in water.

Ramesh sahu, a resident of Jeypore, said, “The heat this year is unprecedented. Even the hilly areas which generally remain pleasant are witnessing severe hot conditions. People are finding it difficult to continue daily activities during afternoon hours.”

A trader from Borigumma Damburu Jani said, “Business activities have been badly affected as customers are avoiding markets during daytime due to the scorching sun.”

The district health officials advised people to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight, consume sufficient water and take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses. The heatwave condition across the district was attributed to the prevailing dry weather and absence of pre-monsoon showers.