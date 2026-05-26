Odisha govt announces strong measures for smooth rabi paddy procurement

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday announced a series of stringent measures to streamline rabi paddy procurement for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season (KMS) with special focus on protecting the interests of small and marginal farmers and preventing illegal trade practices.

The decisions were taken at an inter-ministerial committee meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Addressing the meeting, Singh Deo said safeguarding the interests of small and marginal farmers will remain the government’s top priority during procurement operations of rabi paddy which has started in several districts.

To curb middlemen interference and illegal paddy inflow from neighbouring states, the meeting decided to seal inter-state border entry points during the procurement period. District collectors have been directed to conduct daily monitoring of procurement activities.

In a move to enhance transparency, iris-based biometric verification of farmers has been made mandatory at mandis to ensure genuine beneficiaries participate in the procurement process. Authorities also informed the meeting that paddy weighing is allowed only within designated mandi premises. Weighing equipment at mandis will undergo regular verification checks.