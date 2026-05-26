Odisha police adopts ‘thok denge’ model, legal experts see red

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a surge in violent crimes that have rocked the state, the Odisha Police has responded with a spate of encounters. Between May 12 and 25, at least six such incidents involving criminals have been reported across districts, the latest one occurring near Berhampur.

About seven anti-social elements have been nabbed following these encounters and, in most cases, they suffered bullet injuries. The encounters took place in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Ganjam districts. In the latest incident, an anti-social accused of brutally assaulting a rival with a sharp weapon was shot at by police when he allegedly tried to hurl bombs at the cops on the outskirts of Berhampur early on Monday.

After Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lashed out at the state police over the law and order situation and called for stringent measures, the force appears to have taken a leaf out of the book of Uttar Pradesh. Are they adopting the ‘thok denge’ mantra of their UP counterparts?

State Police Headquarters described it as a “crackdown on violent criminals and swift action to send a strong warning to anti-social elements”. It listed some of the incidents and said the police action and encounters clearly reflect the zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and anti-social elements threatening public safety.

However, human rights activists and retired police officers differ. “Taking law-enforcement and judicial duties into one’s own hands ultimately undermines the justice delivery system,” said a retired IPS officer requesting anonymity.