Orissa HC quashes OHRC order on SUIIT pay dispute, flays jurisdictional overreach

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed an order of the Odisha Human Rights Commission directing payment of higher remuneration to a former contractual employee of Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), holding that the panel lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate a contractual service dispute.

The ruling came in a writ petition filed by the director of SUIIT challenging the OHRC’s October 30, 2025 order in favour of former administrative officer Bihari Lal Sahu.

The high court observed that the dispute related purely to fixation of remuneration and did not fall within the definition of human rights under Section 2(d) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

Sahu, a retired employee of Sambalpur University, had been appointed on a contractual basis at SUIIT in August 2021 for one year. His tenure was later extended till April 2023. According to the institute, which functions as a self-financing body, the governing body had fixed his consolidated remuneration at Rs 20,000 per month, a condition accepted by him throughout his service tenure without protest.

After attaining the age of 65 and retiring from the assignment, Sahu sought retrospective enhancement of remuneration citing Finance department guidelines. When his representations were rejected by the university authorities, he approached the Human Rights Commission alleging violation of human rights.