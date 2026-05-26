Prez Murmu confers Padma Shri on noted educationist Mahendra Mishra

BHUBANESWAR: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred Padma Shri on eminent educationist, linguist and folklorist Mahendra Kumar Mishra. He was honoured for his remarkable contribution to preservation and promotion of tribal languages, indigenous knowledge systems and multilingual education.

Mishra received the award at the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The President presented 66 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 58 Padma Shri Awards in the first ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah along with other Union ministers and distinguished guests.

The remaining awardees will be honoured during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony to be held at a later date. For 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards comprising five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.