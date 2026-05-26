Protest over youth’s death due to ‘VIMSAR neglect’ in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Protests broke out in Sambalpur city on Monday after the death of a 24-year-old youth who allegedly developed severe complications following a minor nasal surgery at VIMSAR, Burla earlier this month.

Sanket Sahu, the victim, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after the minor ENT procedure at VIMSAR on May 13. He succumbed during treatment on Monday. His body was brought to Sambalpur later in the day, following which his relatives and local residents gathered near Rajghat and staged protest.

Seeking a thorough inquiry into the alleged medical negligence that led to Sanket’s death, the agitators also blocked the road near Rajghat. They demanded accountability and strict action against those responsible for the medical negligence.

The blockade began at around 5 pm and continued for nearly three hours, affecting vehicular movement on both sides of the road. Police made several attempts to persuade the agitators to withdraw the protest, but the discussions failed to yield a breakthrough.

The situation was brought under control after Sambalpur collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar reached the spot and held discussions with the bereaved family members. Following assurances of an impartial investigation and appropriate action, the protesters withdrew the blockade. Subsequently, Sanket’s body was taken for cremation at around 8 pm.

Terming Sanket’s death as unfortunate, Bondar said a three-member committee is continuing its probe into the incident. Besides, an independent inquiry will be conducted. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the findings.

The collector further said, “The district administration had earlier a provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family during Sanket’s treatment.