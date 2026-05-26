Six die of suffocation in under-construction septic tank in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: In a tragic incident, six persons including a father-son duo, died of suffocation after entering an under-construction septic tank at Gauda Karlakhunta village under M Rampur police limits in Kalahandi district on Tuesday morning.

Another person was critically injured and was shifted to the hospital.

The mishap occurred when the centring of the septic tank was being removed after completion of masonry work.

According to a preliminary investigation, the owner of the house, Nimai Pal (48), accidentally fell into the tank while supervising the work. In a bid to rescue him, his son and other labourers entered the tank one after another. However, due to toxic gases and a lack of oxygen inside the chamber, all of them collapsed.

The deceased were identified as Nimai Pal and his son Akash Pal (28), Adal Majhi (55), Manoranjan Hati (27), Chhanda Jal (32) and Bipul Jal (30).

Another worker, Pankaj Yani, was rescued by villagers in a critical condition. He was first admitted to M Rampur community health centre and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, police and block administration officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Kalahandi Collector Sachin Pawar said the district administration has provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each to the families of the deceased for last rites. He added that the Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the six victims.