Two key accused injured in Berhampur realtor murder case

BERHAMPUR: In yet another police encounter in the silk city, two key accused in the sensational Sudhir Patra murder case sustained bullet injuries while allegedly trying to escape police custody late on Monday night.

The incident marked fourth police shootout in the city in a span of ten days.

The accused have been identified as Ranjan Mallik (27) of Nuagaon under Badagada police limits and Saroj Panda (35) from Hinjilicut.

Both were among the prime accused in the kidnapping and murder of the realtor in April this year and had remained absconding since the crime.

Cops said a special police team had brought four accused from Rajasthan on transit remand for investigation into the case recently. However, during transit near Berhampur, two of the accused -Mallik and Panda - allegedly attempted to flee and attacked the escort team. In retaliation, police opened fire, leaving the duo injured.

The accused sustained bullet injuries and were immediately shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.