Vocational students now free to pick any subject, trade in Plus 2

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday removed stream-based restrictions for vocational education students, allowing them to choose subjects and trades of their preference.

As per the decision, the concept of humanities, science or commerce has been abolished for vocational education students while selecting Basic Foundation Course (BFC) subjects, irrespective of the trades they are enrolling in.

As per the notification issued by the SME department recently, under provisions of the Orissa Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982, there will be no restriction for vocational education students in selecting BFC subjects - the three subjects students pick apart from their primary trade subjects.

The concept of humanities/arts, science and commerce divisions in vocational education has been abolished and students of vocational streams will now be free to opt for any trade paper or subject of their choice, provided they are available in the Higher Secondary Schools concerned.

“The notification abolished the existing group divisions for trade subjects in vocational education, allowing students greater flexibility in selecting papers of their choice,” a senior official from the CHSE told TNIE. He said the move assumes significance ahead of the admission process to higher secondary schools for the 2026-27 academic session.

CHSE officials said vocational students were earlier required to select BFC subjects only from specific combinations in arts, science or commerce. However, as the restrictions have now been removed, students will be able to choose BFC irrespective of their trade subjects.