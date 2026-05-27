‘AQIS operative’ Abdur acquitted by Cuttack court for lack of proof

CUTTACK: The court of the Sessions Judge (Cuttack) on Tuesday acquitted Md Abdur Raheman, who was arrested in 2015 on charges on being a member of terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS) and Indian Mujahideen (IM) and radicalising youth, for lack of evidence.

Sessions Judge Manas Ranjan Barik ruled that the prosecution failed to produce convincing evidence linking Raheman to terrorist activities or anti-national acts. During cross-examination, the investigating officer (IO) admitted that no evidence was found to show that any student from the madrasa run by the accused had joined terrorist organisations like AQIS or IM.

The officer further conceded that no documents or materials were seized, establishing either the accused’s membership in banned organisations or any supply of arms and ammunition to terrorists.

The trial judge also observed that the investigation did not reveal any instance where the accused had encouraged students or members of his community to join any terrorist outfit listed under the UAPA schedule. “Absolutely dearth of any material existed to prove the accused’s involvement in terrorist acts or association with terrorist organisations,” the judge held while rejecting charges under Sections 16, 20 and 38 of the UAPA.

On the sedition allegation, the trial court ruled here too, the prosecution could not establish that the accused had through speech, writing, signs or any other representation, attempted to incite hatred, contempt or disaffection against the government of India or the state government.