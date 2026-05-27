‘AQIS operative’ Abdur acquitted by Cuttack court for lack of proof

CUTTACK: The court of the Sessions Judge (Cuttack) on Tuesday acquitted Md Abdur Raheman, who was arrested in 2015 on charges on being a member of terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS) and Indian Mujahideen (IM) and radicalising youth, for lack of evidence.
Sessions Judge Manas Ranjan Barik ruled that the prosecution failed to produce convincing evidence linking Raheman to terrorist activities or anti-national acts. During cross-examination, the investigating officer (IO) admitted that no evidence was found to show that any student from the madrasa run by the accused had joined terrorist organisations like AQIS or IM.
The officer further conceded that no documents or materials were seized, establishing either the accused’s membership in banned organisations or any supply of arms and ammunition to terrorists.
The trial judge also observed that the investigation did not reveal any instance where the accused had encouraged students or members of his community to join any terrorist outfit listed under the UAPA schedule. “Absolutely dearth of any material existed to prove the accused’s involvement in terrorist acts or association with terrorist organisations,” the judge held while rejecting charges under Sections 16, 20 and 38 of the UAPA.
On the sedition allegation, the trial court ruled here too, the prosecution could not establish that the accused had through speech, writing, signs or any other representation, attempted to incite hatred, contempt or disaffection against the government of India or the state government.
The court acquitted Raheman of offences under Sections 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 20, 21, 38 and 40 of the UAPA and Section 124-A IPC under Section 235(1) of the CrPC and directed that he be released forthwith if not required in any other case.
Raheman, a resident of Paschimkachha village under Jagatpur police station in Cuttack was arrested in December 2015 by a joint team of Delhi Police and Odisha Police following intelligence inputs linking him to radicalisation and recruitment of youths for extremist activities.
In February 2023, the Patiala House Court in Delhi convicted Raheman and three others under Sections 18 (conspiracy for terror acts) and 18B (recruitment for terror acts) of the UAPA. He was sentenced to seven years and five months of rigorous imprisonment and he has already completed the term.
Raheman was in custody in connection with a second UAPA case filed by Odisha Police in 2015. On November 11, 2025, the Orissa High Court while rejecting bail had asked the trial court to expedite the trial and dispose of the case as expeditiously as possible.