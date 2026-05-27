Armed miscreants attempt robbery at jewellery shop in Odisha's Gudari, attack owner

BERHAMPUR: A late-night theft attempt at a jewellery shop in Gudari area of Rayagada district triggered panic after unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a man with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot.

The injured victim was identified as 43-year-old Praveen Kumar, the owner of Shri Jagannath Jewellery at Purana Bank street in Gudari NAC.

Sources said a group of unidentified miscreants attempted to break into the jewellery shop during midnight on Monday. The burglars allegedly broke the main gate lock and tried to enter the shop premises. Before carrying out the theft, they reportedly smeared plaster on the CCTV cameras installed at the shop in an attempt to destroy evidence and prevent identification.

In the meantime, Praveen came to his shop for some pending work and spotted the burglars. Locals said the miscreants suddenly came out of the shop and assaulted Praveen with sharp weapons before fleeing. The victim suffered severe head injuries and collapsed on the spot after raising an alarm.

On being informed by passersby, Praveen’s family members reached the spot and admitted him to the local hospital. Doctors reportedly stitched seven cut wounds on his head before referring him to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment.

Receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A police officer said footage of nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned. Efforts are underway to identify the miscreants and nab them.