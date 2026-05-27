Bargaon IIC, police driver hurt in attack during raid in Odisha

ROURKELA: Bargaon IIC Dinesh Kumar Patta and his driver Ashish Bud sustained head injuries after being allegedly attacked by a miscreant during a raid on a gambling den at Kadopada in Sundargarh district on Monday evening.

Police on Tuesday arrested the accused, 24-year-old Adil Ansari of Bamra in Sambalpur district, on attempt to murder and other charges. Adil’s accomplices Manoj Das (48), Lalit Khilari (35), Prashant Kumar (42) and Md Arman were also arrested on charges of participating in gambling.

The injured IIC said acting on a tip off about gambling activities at Kadopada, a police team was sent to raid the spot. He along with the police van driver was following the police team on a motorcycle.