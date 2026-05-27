Bargaon IIC, police driver hurt in attack during raid in Odisha

ROURKELA: Bargaon IIC Dinesh Kumar Patta and his driver Ashish Bud sustained head injuries after being allegedly attacked by a miscreant during a raid on a gambling den at Kadopada in Sundargarh district on Monday evening.
Police on Tuesday arrested the accused, 24-year-old Adil Ansari of Bamra in Sambalpur district, on attempt to murder and other charges. Adil’s accomplices Manoj Das (48), Lalit Khilari (35), Prashant Kumar (42) and Md Arman were also arrested on charges of participating in gambling.
The injured IIC said acting on a tip off about gambling activities at Kadopada, a police team was sent to raid the spot. He along with the police van driver was following the police team on a motorcycle.
Patta said while other policemen were trying to nab the gamblers, they spotted Adil fleeing and asked him to stop. All of a sudden, the accused allegedly assaulted him and Bud repeatedly with a stick. Adil was finally overpowered by other cops.
Police said the IIC suffered minor head injury in the attack. However, Bud sustained grievous injuries to his head and chest along with a fracture to his hand. He has been admitted to JP Hospital at Rourkela.
All the accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.