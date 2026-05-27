‘Custodial torture, illegal detention’ haunt cops, locals gherao Cuttack's Barang police station

CUTTACK: Barang police continued to witness protest with around 50 women belonging to Chandi Prasad village staging demonstration in front of the police station on Tuesday alleging custodial torture on Rakesh Behera who was detained in connection with the recovery of half-buried woman’s body from the bed of Kathajodi river.

Alleging that Rakesh was illegally detained even after confirmation that it was not his wife’s body, the agitators demanded an inquiry into the incident, treatment and compensation.

The women even tried to enter the police station but police station gate was locked up from inside following which the protesters staged a dharna in front of the entrance.

One platoon police has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Speaking to mediapersons, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said a probe would be conducted into the allegations by verifying the CCTV footage and action initiated basing on the outcome of the investigation.

Rakesh was detained by police on May 21 after half-buried body of a woman was recovered from the bed of river Kathajodi near Brahmanigaon. Incidentally, his wife had become untraceable on May 15 and he had filed a missing person report the next day which attracted police attention.

His family alleged that Rakesh was detained despite police being informed that his wife was in Delhi.