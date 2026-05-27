Day after quitting BJD, Debashish joins BJP

BHUBANESWAR: A day after resigning from the BJD and relinquishing his Rajya Sabha membership, Debashish Samantaray on Tuesday joined the BJP at the party’s central office in New Delhi.

Samantaray was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, Odisha BJP in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and party chief spokesperson and media in-charge Anil Baluni, along with several other senior leaders.

Soon after taking membership, Samantaray met national BJP president Nitin Nabin. He also received greetings from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram along with several MPs and MLAs from the state.

Speaking after the joining programme, Samantaray said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication for the nation and his vision of Viksit Bharat. “I am thankful to the Prime Minister for giving me an opportunity to serve Odisha. As a party worker, I will try to strengthen the BJP and contribute in a small way for the bigger vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.