Majhi’s meeting with PM, Nabin fuels buzz over cabinet reshuffle

BHUBANESWAR: The buzz around an imminent reshuffle and expansion of the state cabinet has grown stronger after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and subsequently held discussions with BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday.

The presence of around a dozen BJP MLAs in New Delhi along with state president Manmohan Samal has added further fuel to the speculation that the central leadership is giving shape to the changes.

“Called on Shri @NitinNabin Ji, Hon’ble National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi today. We discussed organisational matters and the holistic development of Odisha. Grateful for his continuous support and guidance,” said an X post of the chief minister after their meeting.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said discussions on cabinet expansion and political appointments have been underway for quite some time and could now gather pace with both the chief minister and the state BJP leadership in the national capital. “Since the chief minister and the party president are in Delhi, they may discuss the matter with the central leadership,” he told mediapersons.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, however, maintained that any decision on cabinet reshuffle or expansion rested with the chief minister. “It is always the prerogative of the chief minister. If he feels the time is right, he may take a decision in consultation with the central leadership,” he said.

The Majhi government is set to complete two years in office on June 12. The chief minister had taken oath along with 15 ministers, including two deputy chief ministers, after the BJP formed its first government in Odisha in 2024.