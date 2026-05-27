Major illicit liquor racket on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border busted by cops, 8 arrested

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police dismantled a large-scale illegal country liquor manufacturing network operating in a village near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border and arrested eight persons in this connection on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence about organised illicit distillation activities near the Hirakud reservoir backwaters, a coordinated raid was launched at Khajuriapada in Baddhara village under Badimal panchayat within Rengali police limits. The operation was carried out by three platoons of force led by two additional SPs and inspectors of Lakhanpur and Rengali police stations. An executive magistrate was also present during the raid.

Police teams conducted simultaneous house searches and combing operations in the difficult terrain adjoining the Hirakud reservoir to prevent suspects from escaping through forest and water routes. During the operation, the cops discovered and destroyed 17 illegal distillation units (chulhas) used for brewing country liquor from fermented mahua flowers.

Approximately 870 litres of illicit distilled liquor, over 30 quintals of mahua pocha (fermented wash) and more than 20 quintals of raw mahua material were seized. One four-wheeler and four two-wheelers used in the illegal trade, along with utensils, furnaces and other manufacturing equipment were also confiscated.

Eight persons were arrested from Baddhara village and booked under under sections 274/275 of the BNS read with section 52(a)(i) of the Odisha Excise Act, 2008.

The arrested persons are Kunja Behera (28), Prafulla Behera (24), Kartika Behera (66), Akshya Kumar Behera (23), Bharat Behera (47), Sanjay Behera (45), Rupram Behera (57), and Bhumisuta Behera (45), all residents of Baddhara. Several of them have prior cases related to Excise violations and other offences.

Police said preliminary investigations point to the existence of a well-organised interstate network involved in manufacturing and smuggling of illicit liquor. Further probe is underway to trace the financiers, transporters, and other key operatives.