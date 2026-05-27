NGT status quo on hotel project in STR eco sensitive zone

BARIPADA: The Eastern Zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Kolkata on Tuesday ordered status quo on the construction of a proposed hotel and resort within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj.

During the hearing, the bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Ishwar Singh (expert member) directed that status quo be maintained in line with the applicant’s interim prayer.

During the hearing, the chief secretary and divisional forest officer (DFO), Baripada appeared before the Tribunal. Another respondent in the case, Hotel Sonar Bangla, also participated in the proceedings.

The Tribunal directed IDCO, IPICOL/DIPA and Hotel Sonar Bangla to refrain from carrying out any construction or related activities on plot no 138 under khata no 123 at Mouza Laxmiposi within Shamakhunta tehsil of Mayurbhanj until further orders.