NTPC slurry pipeline leak affects houses in Odisha village

ANGUL: A pipeline of NTPC Limited allegedly leaked near Bijigol village on Tuesday afternoon, causing slurry water to affect over 30 houses in the area.

According to villagers, slurry from the 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha plant is transported through pipelines to the nearby Talcher coalfields. The pipeline passes alongside several villages, including Bijigol. The leakage reportedly occurred at around 4 pm, leading to slurry water flowing into parts of the village.

Reports said slurry water entered the premises of three houses and affected nearly 30 others. Villagers immediately alerted NTPC authorities, who promptly stopped the slurry flow, preventing further inundation. Repair work has since been undertaken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.