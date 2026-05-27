NTPC slurry pipeline leak affects houses in Odisha village

ANGUL: A pipeline of NTPC Limited allegedly leaked near Bijigol village on Tuesday afternoon, causing slurry water to affect over 30 houses in the area.
According to villagers, slurry from the 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha plant is transported through pipelines to the nearby Talcher coalfields. The pipeline passes alongside several villages, including Bijigol. The leakage reportedly occurred at around 4 pm, leading to slurry water flowing into parts of the village.
Reports said slurry water entered the premises of three houses and affected nearly 30 others. Villagers immediately alerted NTPC authorities, who promptly stopped the slurry flow, preventing further inundation. Repair work has since been undertaken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.
An NTPC official said a pipeline issue was detected near MGR Fueling Point-1 within the MGR boundary area during operations, following which the system was immediately attended to and stabilised.
“As a precautionary measure, immediate action was taken at the site. Minor water ingress was reported in three nearby house in Bijigol area. The situation is now under control and cleaning and ash removal activities are being carried out on priority through the concerned agency,” the official said.
The official added that discussions were held with the affected families and necessary assistance and support were being provided to remove ash deposits from residential areas. An investigation has also been launched to ascertain the cause of the incident and prevent its recurrence.