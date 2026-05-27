Sambalpur police seize 334 kg ganja, eight firearms

SAMBALPUR: Intensifying its crackdown on crime and illegal activities ahead of the upcoming festivities, Sambalpur police conducted a special enforcement drive across the district between May 11 and May 24, resulting in substantial seizures of narcotics, firearms, liquor and the execution of a large number of pending warrants.
According to police, the fortnight-long operation focused on maintaining law and order, curbing illegal activities, and enhancing public safety across the district. During the period, police disposed of 132 warrants, including the execution of 80 warrants.
As part of its anti-narcotics campaign, Sambalpur police registered six NDPS cases and arrested five accused persons. During the operations, police seized 334.84 kg of ganja, 1,380 bottles of cough syrup, cash worth Rs 12,340, two country-made pistols, five live rounds of ammunition and three empty cartridges.
The drive also witnessed intensified action against illicit liquor smuggling and sale. Police registered 57 Excise cases and seized 264.48 litres of foreign liquor, 262.6 litres of out-still liquor, and 39 litres of illicitly distilled liquor.
In a separate crackdown on illegal arms, police registered four cases and arrested five persons. The raids led to the seizure of six country-made pistols, 20 live rounds of ammunition, seven empty cartridges, and two vehicles.
This apart, road safety enforcement also remained a key focus during the period. Police detected 107 drunken driving violations and collected fines amounting to Rs 13.18 lakh from offenders. Meanwhile, action against illegal mining activities led to the registration of one case and the seizure of a truck allegedly involved in unlawful transportation.