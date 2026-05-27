Sambalpur police seize 334 kg ganja, eight firearms

SAMBALPUR: Intensifying its crackdown on crime and illegal activities ahead of the upcoming festivities, Sambalpur police conducted a special enforcement drive across the district between May 11 and May 24, resulting in substantial seizures of narcotics, firearms, liquor and the execution of a large number of pending warrants.

According to police, the fortnight-long operation focused on maintaining law and order, curbing illegal activities, and enhancing public safety across the district. During the period, police disposed of 132 warrants, including the execution of 80 warrants.

As part of its anti-narcotics campaign, Sambalpur police registered six NDPS cases and arrested five accused persons. During the operations, police seized 334.84 kg of ganja, 1,380 bottles of cough syrup, cash worth Rs 12,340, two country-made pistols, five live rounds of ammunition and three empty cartridges.