Spirit of fitness and public service marks Akashvani’s 90th anniversary celebrations

BHUBANESWAR: Akashvani Cuttack on Tuesday organised a walkathon in the city to mark its 90th anniversary. The event brought together hundreds of listeners, employees, presenters, anchors and retired staff in a grand display of unity, wellness and public spirit.

Flagging-off the walk, Justice Savitri Ratho of Orissa High Court underlined that physical fitness has emerged as one of the foremost challenges in modern times. While reflecting on her deep personal bond with Akashvani, she said the programmes broadcast by it had profoundly influenced and shaped her life since childhood.

Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra of Orissa High Court said he has been an ardent listener of Akashvani for over four decades. Congratulating all participants on the occasion, he lauded Akashvani for organising the walkathon as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota and head of Akashvani Cuttack VM Ratna Prasad were present. The walkathon started from Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and traversed through various parts of the city.