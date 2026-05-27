Two held for selling ice cream laced with bhang in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Paradip police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly selling kulfi ice cream laced with bhang (cannabis) to the general public and youths for illegal gains.

The accused are 56-year-old Saurabh Singh, the ice cream seller from Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh and Manoranjan Barik (32) of Badapadia market in Paradip town. Barik reportedly supplied bhang to Singh.

Police said complaints were received about the alleged sale of kulfi ice cream laced with bhang from different areas of Paradip town. Based on the allegations, Paradip police launched a drive to identify ice cream sellers operating in Badapadia area.

During the verification, police found Singh selling kulfi ice creams in a bicycle mounted box which was covered with a red cloth. Upon search, ice creams in both white and green colours were found inside the box.