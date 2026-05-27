Two key suspects in realtor murder case injured in police encounter

BERHAMPUR: Two key accused in the sensational murder case of realtor Sudhir Patra suffered bullet injuries in a shootout with Berhampur police late on Monday night.

The injured accused are Ranjan Mallik (27) of Nuagaon under Badagada police limits and Saroj Panda (35) of Hinjilicut area. Police said both were among the prime suspects in the abduction and murder of Sudhir in April this year and had been absconding for several weeks.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said as part of the probe into the realtor murder case, a special team brought four accused from Rajasthan on transit remand for further investigation. During the transit, two of the accused - Ranjan and Saroj - allegedly attempted to flee and attacked the police team escorting them near Berhampur.

Vivek said in retaliation, police opened fire, leaving the duo injured. Both the accused were immediately shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur for treatment. Their condition is stable.

The SP further said the other two accused - Mukesh Sahu of Nandiagada village under Kabisuryanagar police limits and Sumeet Singh Rajput of Surat - are being interrogated.

Police said the accused have criminal antecedents both in Odisha and Gujarat. Saroj was allegedly involved in a narcotics case in Surat involving seizure of 400 kg ganja besides robbery, dacoity and Arms Act cases in Odisha. Similarly Ranjan is wanted in a 2021 murder case registered in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.