Two key suspects in realtor murder case injured in police encounter

BERHAMPUR: Two key accused in the sensational murder case of realtor Sudhir Patra suffered bullet injuries in a shootout with Berhampur police late on Monday night.
The injured accused are Ranjan Mallik (27) of Nuagaon under Badagada police limits and Saroj Panda (35) of Hinjilicut area. Police said both were among the prime suspects in the abduction and murder of Sudhir in April this year and had been absconding for several weeks.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said as part of the probe into the realtor murder case, a special team brought four accused from Rajasthan on transit remand for further investigation. During the transit, two of the accused - Ranjan and Saroj - allegedly attempted to flee and attacked the police team escorting them near Berhampur.
Vivek said in retaliation, police opened fire, leaving the duo injured. Both the accused were immediately shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur for treatment. Their condition is stable.
The SP further said the other two accused - Mukesh Sahu of Nandiagada village under Kabisuryanagar police limits and Sumeet Singh Rajput of Surat - are being interrogated.
Police said the accused have criminal antecedents both in Odisha and Gujarat. Saroj was allegedly involved in a narcotics case in Surat involving seizure of 400 kg ganja besides robbery, dacoity and Arms Act cases in Odisha. Similarly Ranjan is wanted in a 2021 murder case registered in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
Mukesh is allegedly linked to multiple criminal cases including an Arms Act case and a murder case in Surat. Sumeet is also involved in criminal cases including a murder case registered in Gujarat in 2022, said police.
Sudhir’s murder case had sparked widespread outrage across Odisha after the realtor was allegedly abducted and later found dead. Investigators had revealed that the case involved a larger criminal conspiracy linked to personal and family disputes. Earlier, nine persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.
Incidentally, this is the fourth police shootout in the city in the last 10 days. In these encounters, five criminals sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at MKCGMCH.