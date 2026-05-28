Bargarh Dhanu Yatra arch collapse sparks row over alleged poor construction and fund misuse

BARGARH : The collapse of a Dhanu Yatra-themed decorative archway near Thana chowk during a norwester has snowballed into a major controversy in Bargarh town amid allegations of poor-quality construction, procedural lapses and improper utilisation of public funds.

Following the incident, Bargarh Municipality chairperson Kalpana Majhi had lodged a complaint in Town police station alleging that the gateway was constructed without obtaining permission from the civic body. She also accused the PWD supervising engineer of corruption, claiming that the construction of the gate was of poor quality.

On Wednesday evening, Kalpana accompanied by BJD leaders and local residents reached the Town police station demanding registration of an FIR. “It has been three days since the incident and we have made repeated inquiries. The SDPO had also assured us that an FIR would be registered. However, no action has been taken so far,” she said.

On Monday, the gateway came crashing down after strong winds battered the area, leaving two rickshaw pullers critically injured. Another Dhanu Yatra gateway at Haldipali square also suffered damage with a decorative bow attached to the structure left hanging precariously after the storm.

Expressing concern over the incident, Kalpana said, “The government girls’ high school is located close to the gateway that collapsed. Had the incident occurred on a regular working day, it could have resulted in a major tragedy. The matter warrants urgent attention and strict action against those responsible.”