Education should be rooted in Indian philosophy, says ABVP chief at Bhubaneswar meet

BHUBANESWAR: National president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari on Wednesday said that ABVP firmly believes that country’s education system should be rooted in Indian philosophy and values, paving the way for an integrated educational framework that ensures holistic and comprehensive development of the younger generation.

Addressing the one day central working committee meeting at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University here, Tiwari said that to determine the future direction of the organisation, it is extremely important to review the previous years and assess the current circumstances.

This year, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Yeshwantrao Kelkar awareness and intellectual programmes organised across the nation connected karyakartas with his ideals and working methodology, providing fresh impetus which is highly relevant today.

Welcoming all karyakartas, national general secretary of ABVP Virendra Singh Solanki said at a time when India is emerging as a global leader, ABVP continues to work through constructive movements to address challenges ranging from urban naxalism to discrepancies prevailing in the education sector. Whether it is the struggle for scholarships in Telangana, the issue of the NEET paper leak, the movement against paper leaks in Mumbai, ABVP has consistently worked in the interest of students, he added.