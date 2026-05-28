Education should be rooted in Indian philosophy, says ABVP chief at Bhubaneswar meet

BHUBANESWAR: National president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari on Wednesday said that ABVP firmly believes that country’s education system should be rooted in Indian philosophy and values, paving the way for an integrated educational framework that ensures holistic and comprehensive development of the younger generation.
Addressing the one day central working committee meeting at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University here, Tiwari said that to determine the future direction of the organisation, it is extremely important to review the previous years and assess the current circumstances.
This year, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Yeshwantrao Kelkar awareness and intellectual programmes organised across the nation connected karyakartas with his ideals and working methodology, providing fresh impetus which is highly relevant today.
Welcoming all karyakartas, national general secretary of ABVP Virendra Singh Solanki said at a time when India is emerging as a global leader, ABVP continues to work through constructive movements to address challenges ranging from urban naxalism to discrepancies prevailing in the education sector. Whether it is the struggle for scholarships in Telangana, the issue of the NEET paper leak, the movement against paper leaks in Mumbai, ABVP has consistently worked in the interest of students, he added.
During the meeting, a congratulatory resolution was passed appreciating the mandate of the people of West Bengal for ending the politics of violence, fear and appeasement by re-establishing democratic values in the state. Extensive deliberations were held on the current national scenario, education system, role of youth, national security, social and economic issues, organisational review and expansion and contemporary challenges.
The national executive council meeting of ABVP will be held from May 29 to 31 in the city. A total of 484 representatives from across the country will participate in the meeting. Former and present ABVP karyakartas, eminent personalities from various walks of social life, academicians, and social leaders will participate in the programme. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be the chief guest.