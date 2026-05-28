Govt to monitor Vedanta projects: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state government will review the progress of projects of Vedanta Group in the state every 15 days to ensure timely execution of investments exceeding `1 lakh crore.

The assurance came during a meeting between the chief minister and chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal where both sides reviewed the status of the conglomerate’s proposed aluminium, power and mining projects in Odisha.

Vedanta’s investment roadmap includes a 6 million tonne alumina refinery in Rayagada district, a 3 million tonne smelter in Dhenkanal along with a 6,000 MW power project. The company also plans to establish a downstream aluminium park alongside integrated coal and bauxite operations.

So far, land allocation for the refinery, smelter and power projects has already been completed, while infrastructure support work is progressing. The company’s new coal block is expected to become operational this year. The Ministry of Railways has also approved a proposed rail link to Vedanta’s bauxite mine at Sijimali in Rayagada district.

Officials said the downstream aluminium park will focus on high-value aluminium products catering to sectors such as aerospace, electric vehicles and defence manufacturing. The projects are expected to spur ancillary industries and MSME growth across central and southern Odisha.

“Vedanta’s massive investment will create significant opportunities for the youth and accelerate Odisha’s transition toward a $500 billion economy by 2036,” Majhi said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring project execution remains on schedule.