IIC suspended by Odisha police after mother & son allege custodial torture

KENDRAPARA: Odisha Police suspended the IIC of Talachua Marine police station on Wednesday after a 55-year-old woman and her son from Giripahi village in Kendrapara alleged custodial torture, accusing the cops of assaulting them and confining the duo inside a toilet for nearly four hours.

Earlier in the day, Annapurna Mandal and her son Ananta Kumar Mandal (31) lodged a complaint with the Pattamundai SPDO, alleging that Talachua Marine IIC Sandhyarani Jena along with another officer subjected them to third-degree torture inside the police station on Monday.

Sources said Annapurna’s husband Manoranjan Mandal lodged a complaint in Talachua Marine police station on Sunday following a family dispute involving his wife and son. On Monday, Annapurna and Ananta were summoned to the police station for questioning.

However, the duo alleged that they were brutally assaulted while in custody. They further claimed that police personnel disrobed Annapurna, confined both of them inside a toilet at the police station for nearly four hours, and wiped off the sindoor from her forehead.

The mother-son duo reportedly sustained multiple injuries and was later admitted to Rajnagar community health centre. Medical examination reportedly revealed injury marks on Annapurna’s hands and Ananta’s neck, hands, legs and back.

Annapurna also alleged that police seized Ananta’s mobile phone and forced both of them to sign blank papers.

Following their complaint, Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria ordered a probe into the alleged custodial torture. He also visited Talachua Marine police station to investigate the matter. Pattamundai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sukant Kumar Patra was directed to inquire into the allegations and submit a report within 48 hours.

IIC Jena had claimed innocence and refuted the allegations.