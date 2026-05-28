Majhi launches Rs 65,000 cr JSW steel plant construction work at Dhinkia

PARADIP: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for construction of the JSW steel plant at Dhinkia near Paradip, expressing hope that the mega project would become operational by 2029.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said JSW would invest around `1.25 lakh crore, including `65,000 crore for the steel plant and the remaining amount for associated facilities, creating nearly 32,000 jobs. The proposed world-class steel facility, with a planned capacity of 13.2 MTPA, would further consolidate Odisha’s position as a leading industrial and economic powerhouse.

Majhi said the previous government had signed an MoU with South Korean steel giant POSCO in 2005 to establish a 12 MTPA steel plant near Paradip. However, due to alleged lack of commitment, the company withdrew from the project in 2017. The acquired land was later transferred to JSW Utkal Steel Limited for development of the present project.

He said after signing the MoU for the proposed POSCO plant, the previous government took nearly 19 years to lay the foundation stone for the JSW Steel Plant in 2024 with an eye on the elections. In contrast, he said, the present government initiated construction work just two years after signing the MoU with JSW.

The chief minister said as per the initial plan, work on the steel plant was expected to begin by 2028 after completion of the JSW pellet plant. However, construction has started earlier, while foundation stones for the coke oven, steel melting shop, blast furnace, captive port and sinter plant were also laid on the occasion. These units are expected to become operational by 2029.

He also announced that the state government had decided to open two engineering colleges in Paradip and Balangir to help local youths acquire technical training and improve employment opportunities.