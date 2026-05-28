Odisha to introduce EVs for tourists around Dhauli as heritage tourism push gathers pace, says DCM

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday said electric vehicles (EVs) will be introduced for tourists and locals commuting in and around Dhauli.

Presiding over a review meeting to assess the implementation status of various tourism infrastructure projects and destination development initiatives being carried out across the state, Parida discussed a range of measures to further enhance the tourist experience at the heritage site of Dhauli.

The deputy chief minister took stock of the progress of work for beautification and integrated development of Kapileswar and Sukhmeswar temples, along with Dasia Bauri Pitha and other heritage sites across the BBSR-Puri corridor. She directed officials to undertake the proposed works in coordination with the concerned departments and authorities after obtaining the necessary approvals and permissions.

Sources said the Tourism department’s promotional plan for the Bhubaneswar-Puri corridor was also discussed keeping in view the upcoming Rath Yatra and the expected influx of tourists and pilgrims.