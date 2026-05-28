Odisha’s 1st 8-lane service road to come up from Palasuni to Tamando soon

BHUBANESWAR: Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday announced an ambitious expansion of the state’s highways and transport infrastructure, including the first-ever eight-lane service road along National Highway-16, six-laning of key corridors and fast-tracked construction of 122 railway overbridges (ROBs).
Speaking to mediapersons after returning from New Delhi, where he met Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Harichandan said several road projects submitted by the Odisha government to the MoRTH have received in-principle approvals which will significantly improve traffic management, tourism connectivity and industrial growth in the state.
“In Odisha, for the first time, an eight-lane service road with four lanes on each side will be constructed along NH-16 from Palasuni to Tamando, one of the highest traffic density routes. This is a historic step for the state’s infrastructure development,” the minister said.
The other flagship projects include the upgradation of NH-316 between Bhubaneswar and Puri into a six-lane controlled-access highway with service roads. The 67-km corridor, currently a four-lane highway completed in 2017, witnesses heavy traffic due to pilgrimage and tourism movement to Puri, home to the revered Shree Jagannath temple.
Harichandan further said that a comprehensive accident prevention master plan is also being prepared for all major roads. Under the proposal, apart from the eight-lane service road from Palasuni to Tamando stretch near Bhubaneswar, the Puri-Brahmagiri-Satapada road will also be widened into a four-lane highway to improve access to the Chilika tourism circuit.
“Earlier, the MoRTH had dropped the proposal in view of wildlife concerns and sanction of the coastal highway. Gadkari has assured to reconsider the project after he was explained about the need and urgency of the road expansion,” the minister said.
He announced that the Tangi-Brahmapur-Ichchapuram section of NH-16 will be upgraded into a six-lane highway. “Preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) will begin shortly, followed by the tendering process. Gadkari has directed officials to take immediate steps for the widening of the NH project,” Harichandan added.
The state government also approved several regional road and bridge projects worth `600 crore. These include the `66.24 crore upgradation of the Chhatratota-Katikata road in Cuttack district, a `50.90 crore bridge over the Salandi river in Bhadrak district and a `31.52 crore road improvement project connecting Bhojpur and Laimura in Deogarh district.
Harichandan said he held discussions with the Union Railway minister regarding rail infrastructure in Odisha. Work on 122 ROBs across the state will be expedited to enhance railway safety and reduce congestion at level crossings, he said.
In the offing
Upgradation of NH-316 between Bhubaneswar and Puri into six-lane controlled-access highway
Puri-Brahmagiri-Satapada road to be widened into four-lane highway to improve access to the Chilika tourism circuit
Tangi-Brahmapur-Ichchapuram section of NH-16 will be upgraded into six-lane highway
Rs 66.24 crore upgradation of the Chhatratota-Katikata road in Cuttack district
Rs 50.90 crore bridge over the Salandi river in Bhadrak district