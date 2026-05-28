Odisha’s 1st 8-lane service road to come up from Palasuni to Tamando soon

BHUBANESWAR: Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday announced an ambitious expansion of the state’s highways and transport infrastructure, including the first-ever eight-lane service road along National Highway-16, six-laning of key corridors and fast-tracked construction of 122 railway overbridges (ROBs).

Speaking to mediapersons after returning from New Delhi, where he met Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Harichandan said several road projects submitted by the Odisha government to the MoRTH have received in-principle approvals which will significantly improve traffic management, tourism connectivity and industrial growth in the state.

“In Odisha, for the first time, an eight-lane service road with four lanes on each side will be constructed along NH-16 from Palasuni to Tamando, one of the highest traffic density routes. This is a historic step for the state’s infrastructure development,” the minister said.

The other flagship projects include the upgradation of NH-316 between Bhubaneswar and Puri into a six-lane controlled-access highway with service roads. The 67-km corridor, currently a four-lane highway completed in 2017, witnesses heavy traffic due to pilgrimage and tourism movement to Puri, home to the revered Shree Jagannath temple.

Harichandan further said that a comprehensive accident prevention master plan is also being prepared for all major roads. Under the proposal, apart from the eight-lane service road from Palasuni to Tamando stretch near Bhubaneswar, the Puri-Brahmagiri-Satapada road will also be widened into a four-lane highway to improve access to the Chilika tourism circuit.