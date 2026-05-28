Orissa High Court seeks response on alleged illegal construction and excavation in Mahendragiri hills

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday sought response from the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a PIL alleging unauthorised excavation, illegal construction and ecological destruction in and around the sacred Mahendragiri hills in Gajapati district.

The petition was filed by Pradeep Kumar Bhuyan and three other residents of Gajapati district, who belong to the Sabar (Saora) ST community. Advocate Shivsankar Mohanty represented the petitioners.

The vacation bench of Justices KR Mohapatra and MS Sahoo was hearing the petition on virtual mode. While Additional Government Advocate SR Pattnaik represented the state government, Deputy Solicitor General of India PK Parhi appeared for the ASI. The matter has been posted after the ensuing summer vacation.

The petitioners claimed they were hereditary worshippers of the sacred Mahendragiri hills, and sought immediate direction to stop all unauthorised excavation, illegal construction, encroachments, installation of artificial idols and unlawful religious activities near the centrally-protected Bhima, Kunti and Yudhistira temples situated on the hills.

They also sought demolition and removal of alleged illegal structures raised in violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, forest laws and environmental regulations.

The PIL stated that Mahendragiri hills was of immense religious, cultural and ecological significance for the Sabar and Kondh tribal communities.