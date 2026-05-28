Sold twice, raped for two years after job promise: 17-year-old Odisha girl escapes captivity in UP, reaches home

DHENKANAL: A 17-year-old tribal girl from Dhenkanal has claimed that she was traded twice and repeatedly raped for over two years in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.

The incident of trafficking and prolonged sexual assault has come to light after the survivor managed to escape from her captors and reached back home in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district, where she lodged a complaint with local police.

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said police have launched a vigorous investigation and sent a special team to Uttar Pradesh to nab those involved in the crime.

According to the survivor, she was confined and sexually assaulted for nearly two years before managing to escape and return to Odisha on May 18. She lodged a complaint at the Kamakhyanagar police station on May 23.

According to the FIR, the girl was approached in 2024 by a local man, Binanda Patra, who promised her a job in Bhubaneswar. However, when they reached Bhubaneswar, instead of arranging employment, he handed her to one Ashish Jadav, who allegedly took her to a village in Jhansi. At the Bhubaneswar railway station, she was joined by more girls who were taken with her.

The survivor alleged that Ashish repeatedly sexually assaulted her. Ashish’s father Kalyan also raped her for nearly three months, during which she became pregnant. The father-son duo reportedly forced her to undergo an abortion.