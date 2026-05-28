Teen girl gang-raped in Odisha's in Balangir district, prime accused held

BALANGIR: A 17-year-old girl from Bhurshaguda village under Sindhekela police limits in Balangir district was allegedly abducted and gang-raped on Monday.

Police on Tuesday night arrested Nepal Chhura (33) for his alleged involvement in the crime. Chhura, who happens to be a relative of the survivor, is reportedly the prime accused in the case.

Police said after the girl went missing, her family filed a complaint at around 9 am on Monday. An hour later, the teenager returned home and narrated her ordeal before her family members. Subsequently, her mother filed a rape complaint in Sindhekela police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The victim was taken to hospital for medical examination. Receiving information, Balangir SP Abhilash G reached Titilagarh to supervise the probe.

Police said Chhura was blackmailing the survivor by threatening to post her explicit pictures on social media. He reportedly asked the girl to come a nearby forest, where he raped her along with the other accused.

The prime accused was produced in court on Wednesday. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused and nab them, said police.