ABVP produced nationalist leaders since 1949: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has, since its inception in 1949, produced not only student leaders but also character-driven citizens and nationalist leadership committed to the nation’s interest.

Addressing a civic reception organised ahead of the three-day national executive council meeting of the ABVP in Bhubaneswar, Majhi welcomed student representatives from across the country and praised the student organisation for its contribution to national development and social consciousness.

The chief minister said the ABVP, guided by the principles of ‘Knowledge, Character and Unity’, has consistently worked towards student welfare and nation-building. “Students’ Power is Nation’s Power,” he said, adding that the organisation has played a significant role in inspiring youth participation in constructive social activities.

Majhi said the need for young people to become job creators instead of merely aspiring to be job seekers, asserting that entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership among youth would be crucial for building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Referring to ABVP campaigns such as ‘Screen Time to Activity Time’ and ‘Mission Sahasi’, the chief minister said these initiatives were encouraging students towards sports, environmental awareness, social service and self-defence, particularly among girl students.

“For me, this occasion is not merely about attending as a chief minister but an opportunity to relive the struggles and ideological memories of my student life,” Majhi said.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the national executive council meeting will provide new direction to issues concerning national interest, student welfare and cultural consciousness.