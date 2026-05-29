BJD stages protests across Malkangiri over fuel price hike

MALKANGIRI: Terming the fuel price hike as anti-people, the district unit of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged protests at various petrol pumps across Malkangiri town on Thursday.

BJD leaders criticised the ruling BJP over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, claiming it has severely affected common people. They alleged that the staggered fuel price hike has led to a rise in the prices of essential commodities and disrupted transportation services, causing hardship for the public.

Accusing the BJP government of adopting ‘double standards’ on fuel pricing, the BJD leaders claimed while in the opposition, the saffron party had demanded inclusion of petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST. However, the BJP is yet to to implement it after coming to power.

The BJD further alleged that despite global crude oil prices remaining comparatively lower in previous years, fuel prices are being repeatedly increased citing international conflicts and tensions in the Middle East. Party leaders demanded immediate steps to control fuel prices and provide relief to consumers.

Former MLA and district BJD president Manas Madkami led the protest. Members of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal and Biju Mahila Janata Dal participated in the agitation.