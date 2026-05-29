CM Majhi felicitates OCS topper Bubun Sahoo

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday felicitated Bubun Sahoo, the topper of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination-2024, at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Majhi congratulated Sahoo, who hails from Tolankapada village under Anandpur sub-division in Keonjhar district, for his success and advised him to work with dedication for people’s welfare and good governance.

During his interaction with Sahoo, the chief minister said public service remains the core objective of the administration. He urged Sahoo to remain committed to the upliftment of children, women and socially and economically backward sections of the society. Along with becoming an efficient administrator, it is equally important to be a compassionate and responsible human being, he said.

Sahoo was earlier selected for the Odisha Police Service and is currently undergoing training as DSP at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) in Bhubaneswar since March 2026.

Bubun’s father Bhagaban is a farmer while his mother Kunjalata is a homemaker. The chief minister also congratulated his parents for their son’s accomplishment.