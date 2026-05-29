Four held for abducting IPL betting racket operator in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police in Ganjam district on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with an abduction-for-ransom case within 24 hours of the crime.

The accused are Bhagaban Swain (27), Sanatana Bisoyi (25) and Sipun Swain (24), all residents of Kotinada village under Digapahandi police limits, and Prihan Nayak (23) of Shakti Nagar 4th Lane in Berhampur. Police said the four accused kidnapped Tulu Das (38) of Ankuli, who reportedly operated an illegal online gaming and IPL betting racket.

On Wednesday, Tulu filed a complaint in Nimakhandi police station alleging that he was kidnapped and assaulted by the accused. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.

Police said Bhagaban was previously associated with the complainant and had allegedly won several lakhs of rupees through online betting. However, after Tulu reportedly avoided payment and blocked his contact number, the accused hatched a conspiracy to abduct him.

During investigation, it was found that Bhagaban created a fake Facebook profile in a woman’s name and contacted the complainant. Tulu was reportedly lured to Shakti Nagar 2nd Lane through audio calls made to him using a woman’s voice at around 2 pm on Wednesday. After reaching the spot, Tulu was confined to a room by Sipun and Prihan and reportedly assaulted with iron rods and other weapons.

Police said the accused later decided to kill Tulu and shifted him to a deserted forest area in a car. In the forest, the complainant was allegedly assaulted again. The accused snatched his mobile phone, forced him to unlock it and transferred `3 lakh through UPI. Further, they reportedly forced him to contact his friends, who subsequently transferred additional amounts of `6,000 and `9,000.

The accused also reportedly robbed `1 lakh cash and took away Tulu’s mobile phone before releasing him. The victim and his family members were allegedly threatened with dire consequences if they approached the police.

After being released, Tulu informed Nimakhandi police about his ordeal. Acting swiftly, police conducted raids at several locations and arrested all the four accused. Four mobile phones, `1 lakh in cash, a car and other incriminating articles were seized from their possession.