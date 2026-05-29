Norwester batters Odisha's Bonai, power infrastructure bears brunt

ROURKELA: A powerful norwester left a trail of destruction in major parts of Bonai sub-division in Sundargarh district, causing massive damage to power infrastructure on Wednesday evening.

The Bonai sub-divisional headquarters was the worst affected with power supply yet to be restored even 24 hours after the storm. Given the scale of damage to power supply networks, sources said the wait for return to normalcy is likely to be longer.

Junior engineer of Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) for Bonai and Gurundia blocks Soyam Sahu said around 50 11 kV and low transmission poles besides eight distribution transformers were damaged during the norwester. Massive damage to 11 kV and 33 kV feeder lines at Bonai, Tuniapali and Gurundia caused by uprooting of trees was also reported.

Sahu said restoration work was underway on war-footing from Wednesday night but it may take longer than expected. Approximately, around 20,000 consumers were affected due to the storm and they continue to be without power, he added.

Similarly, TPWODL JE for Lahunipada and Koida blocks Debabrata Sethi said around 10,000 consumers were affected. Around 30-40 per cent damage to feeder lines was reported at Lahunipada block headquarters, Tumkela, Gamlei, Lalei, Birtola, Kekra, Darjing, Chandiposh, Lutharbam, Roxy, K Balang, Kapanda and other areas.

He said ten 11 kV and 15 low transmission poles were damaged. By late Thursday evening, power supply to Lahunipada block headquarters was restored. Restoration works for other areas were underway.