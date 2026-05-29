PM Modi likely to visit Odisha for BJP government’s 2nd anniversary event

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha next month to attend a special programme marking the completion of two years of the BJP government in the state.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that the prime minister has given his “green signal” to visit the state. During his recent trip to New Delhi, Majhi met Modi and invited him to attend the second anniversary programme.
Majhi said he has requested the prime minister to spare time either on June 12, June 20 or September 17 for the visit. The BJP government is going complete two years in office on June 12.
The chief minister chaired another high-level preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the anniversary celebrations, which will be observed at both the state and district level from June 12 to June 21.
Sources said the government has decided to highlight the achievements and success stories of all departments during the past two years. Departments have been asked to prepare detailed reports on key initiatives and how these programmes have impacted people’s lives across the state. The state government has also planned an extensive public outreach and publicity campaign beginning June 1.
Ministers and departmental secretaries will brief the media on achievements, flagship schemes, and welfare measures undertaken during the BJP government’s tenure. Information booklets, progress reports, leaflets, and digital content highlighting welfare schemes and development initiatives will also be released.
Ministers have been directed to actively communicate departmental achievements through press conferences and public interactions, with a focus on showcasing delivery of government benefits at the grassroots level.
Earlier, Majhi had announced that the second anniversary celebrations would be “modest and low-key” in view of the prevailing global crisis and tensions in West Asia. Instead of holding elaborate festivities, the government will focus on public outreach programmes and showcasing its development agenda and governance initiatives, officials said.