PM Modi likely to visit Odisha for BJP government’s 2nd anniversary event

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha next month to attend a special programme marking the completion of two years of the BJP government in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that the prime minister has given his “green signal” to visit the state. During his recent trip to New Delhi, Majhi met Modi and invited him to attend the second anniversary programme.

Majhi said he has requested the prime minister to spare time either on June 12, June 20 or September 17 for the visit. The BJP government is going complete two years in office on June 12.

The chief minister chaired another high-level preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the anniversary celebrations, which will be observed at both the state and district level from June 12 to June 21.

Sources said the government has decided to highlight the achievements and success stories of all departments during the past two years. Departments have been asked to prepare detailed reports on key initiatives and how these programmes have impacted people’s lives across the state. The state government has also planned an extensive public outreach and publicity campaign beginning June 1.