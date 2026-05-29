Spy camera recovered from ladies’ washroom in zilla parishad office in Odisha, probe on

JAGATSINGHPUR: A spy camera was reportedly recovered from the ladies’ washroom at the zilla parishad office in Jagatsinghpur, sparking panic and safety concerns among women staff members.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when a woman employee had gone to use the washroom. She noticed a suspicious device lying beneath the wash basin and informed others. It is suspected that the spy camera had been installed inside the washroom and later fell near the basin, possibly because it had not been fixed properly to the wall or any other object.

Following the discovery, women employees and other staff members expressed concern over the alleged installation of the device in the ladies’ washroom. Employees stated that the incident caused mental distress, breached their privacy, and violated the dignity of women working in the office.

On Wednesday, additional executive officer (Admin) of zilla parishad Girija Shankar Mallick lodged a complaint in Tirtol police station in this regard. In the complaint, Mallick described the act as a serious offence and a major security concern for women employees. He stated that such unethical and shameful activity must invite strict legal action against those responsible. Necessary steps should be taken to ensure the safety, dignity, and respect of women at workplace. He also handed over the camera to the police for further investigation.

Tirtol SDPO Ajaya Kumar Das said police have seized the device and sought the assistance of cyber experts for digital analysis. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the BNS and the Information Technology Act. Investigation into the incident is underway, he added.